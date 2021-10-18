Some National Guard members begin withdrawing from local hospitals

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some National Guard soldiers have been withdrawn from helping at local hospitals, as the vaccine mandate goes into effect.
Task Force South Commander, Chris Markesino, says his task force covers Roseburg all the way down to Gold Beach.
He says the ‘drawdown plan’ is in compliance with the OHA vaccination guidelines, removing un-vaccinated soldiers from hospitals and sending them home.
“The rest of our soldiers that are vaccinated will stay on mission in line with the OHA’s drawdown plan, which stretches into November, so we’re hoping to have all our soldiers home by then with their families,” he said.
Commander Markesino was un-able to specify how many soldiers are withdrawing from helping out at the hospitals.
He says soldiers put in 86,000 hours of work across 11 medical facilities, supporting over 1,000 patient beds.
