Classic car show for D.A.R.E. program

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 17, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Central Point Police Department is arranging another car show this weekend, all for a good cause.

You can spend your Saturday morning at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, where you can look at classic cars, enjoy some food and listen to live music.

Later that day, the same cars will drive up and down Pine Street, parade style.

All proceeds will go toward the dare program courses, taught by CPPD officers to fifth graders.

The dare program is focused on educating kids about the dangers of drug abuse.

School Resource Officer, Mike Jones said “drug addiction has just taken such a high toll on our local community, whether it be through overdoses or addiction. And you know, we talk a lot about treatment options and what people can do, but really the best treatment option is to keep kids away from drugs to begin with.”

These classes are taught throughout a 10-week course at elementary schools and rely on donations.

Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
