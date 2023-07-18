Classic car show for D.A.R.E. program

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Central Point Police Department is arranging another car show this weekend, all for a good cause.

You can spend your Saturday morning at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, where you can look at classic cars, enjoy some food and listen to live music.

Later that day, the same cars will drive up and down Pine Street, parade style.

All proceeds will go toward the dare program courses, taught by CPPD officers to fifth graders.

The dare program is focused on educating kids about the dangers of drug abuse.

School Resource Officer, Mike Jones said “drug addiction has just taken such a high toll on our local community, whether it be through overdoses or addiction. And you know, we talk a lot about treatment options and what people can do, but really the best treatment option is to keep kids away from drugs to begin with.”

These classes are taught throughout a 10-week course at elementary schools and rely on donations.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.