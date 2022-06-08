Climber dies, others taken to hospital on Mt. Shasta Monday

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 7, 2022

MT. SHASTA, Calif. —Search and rescue officials, taking a breath Tuesday, after a wild Monday on Mount Shasta. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office had a busy day Monday, coordinating 3 separate rescue efforts, on Mt. Shasta.

One person died, and others are hospitalized. NBC5 News told you about it first Monday night, but Tuesday new details are emerging. The incidents happened on Avalanche Gulch, involving 5 injured climbers who all needed to be airlifted to nearby hospitals. One died as a result of their injuries.

The first incident happened Monday morning around 8:30. Two climbers and one guide were tethered together. When one climber lost their footing, all three fell down the mountain.

One man is in critical condition, another woman suffered a leg fracture. Their climbing guide was the one who died. The second incident, happened just 4 hours later when a male climber fell 1,000 feet above Helen Lake. Climbing rangers were able to make contact with the climber, but his status is unknown at this time.

Finally, around 4 pm, a woman who was part of the second incident, suffered injuries after losing traction and sliding down the mountain. The sheriff says her injuries are also unknown.

“There are a number of challenging conditions up there, primarily caused by recent weather we’ve had over the weekend, we’ve had fresh snow, and that snow has melted and frozen, so essentially we have a sheet of very slick ice that’s on Mt. Shasta,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff, Jeremiah LaRue.

Several agencies were involved in the rescue efforts, including the Forest Service, climbing rangers, CHP air operations, and more.

Due to the unstable conditions, the  Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office recommends checking with the Forest Service, before you plan to climb Mt. Shasta right now.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content