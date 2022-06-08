Family asks for community’s help finding missing Ashland man

ASHLAND, Ore. —It’s been 8 days since an Ashland man went missing. We’re hearing from his family, as they plead for the community’s help.

26-year-old Harold Marcrum of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been missing since last Monday. The sheriff’s office says he told his brother he was going for a walk on the Bear Creek Greenway, but never returned.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team utilized, a ground team, mounted horseback, drone team, and even a fixed-winged aircraft, to search the Ashland portion of the greenway.

His family flew across the country to help with the search. His brother says he loves walking on the greenway, and local trails around the area. He said nothing seemed out of the ordinary when they last spoke.

“He’s just a big character a huge force in our lives and our lives have a massive void right now so we need to find him,” said his brother, William Marcrum.

“If anybody has seen Harold Marcrum, goes by Harry we really wanna get him home, Harry, if you’re listening, there are people out there looking for you we’ve searched high and low,” says his dad, James Alex Marcrum II.

He says most of Harry’s belongings were left at his house. He even left his window open. His family believes he had the intention of coming back after his walk.

If you have any information you think might be helpful in this case, reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.