Campaigning on the Rogue River

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass residents jumped into the Rogue River Saturday afternoon in a show of support for President Trump and local law enforcement.

Organizers said it’s the first time they’ve held event.

They said the goal was to show how there can be peace among politics and during campaign seasons.

Also, they said they support the president regardless who is in the White House.

“We want to do everything peacefully,” co-organizer, Winnie, said. “We just want to be happy and enjoy each other’s company and we all share in for the betterment of our country,” she added.

A petition to recall Oregon Governor Kate Brown was also available for people to sign.

