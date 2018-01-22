Colorado firefighters rescue deer from frozen lake

It’s something West Metro firefighters are trained for. They get over 20 calls a year for humans or animals that have fallen through the ice in the Lakewood area. “The ice around is unpredictable,” West Metro Engineer Mike Simmons told KDVR. He added the ice may look strong, but often it’s not.
Dogs tend to chase birds or other animals out onto the ice. But they’re just one of the animals that are vulnerable.
On Sunday, the West Metro dive team responded to the Main Reservoir in Lakewood. A deer had fallen through the ice. When an animal falls into the frigid water, every second counts.
West Metro Fire and Rescue said the deer was able to stand in the water, but he was too tired, or cold, to move.
The team broke through the ice and grabbed one of the deer’s antlers. They were then able to carefully guide the deer back to shore, where he was re-warmed in a Lakewood Police Department animal control van.