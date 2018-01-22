Senate reaches compromise to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Senators voted 81 to 18 Monday afternoon to end the government shutdown. The decision comes after struggling for days to find common ground, letting funding for the federal government lapse and putting hundreds of thousands of federal workers on furlough.
It was day three of the government shutdown, and the Senate compromised on a short-term spending measure to reopen the government through February 8th.
Sen. Mitch Mcconnell (R-Ken.) said, “We have a chance now to get back to work.”
The government shut down at midnight on Saturday after deep divisions between the parties stalled the bill, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal employees to face uncertainty about their jobs–and their pay.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said, “A shutdown affects great people that work hard.” Including nearly 85% of NASA employees, more than half of the IRS–a week before the agency accepts tax returns–and about 60% of the staff at the CDC as the agency works to fight a deadly nationwide flu epidemic.
At issue is illegal immigration. Democrats want to extend DACA protections for the so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “The Republican majority now has 17 days to prevent the dreamers from being deported.”
Sen McConnell explained, “It would be my intention to proceed to legislation that would address DACA, border security, and related issues.”