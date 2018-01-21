Regardless of rain, ‘March for Life’ draws hundreds

Grants Pass, Ore.– Hundreds gathered on the streets in front of the Josephine County Courthouse in Grants Pass today to show their support for the pro-life movement.
The 45th annual March for Life saw demonstrations across the country with participants marching and protesting against legalized abortion and Planned Parenthood.
While rain made for less than admirable conditions, protesters did not let it deter them from marching through downtown waving signs calling for the preservation of life regardless of ways of conception.
One woman who was at the march with her daughters described why she was marching and the frustration she felt towards those that pushed against the movement.
“They don’t show the real information that’s really out there,” said Tiffany Swanson. “I feel like that’s really being suppressed. At least give the information and yeah, let the woman make the choice.”
Members of the pro-choice movement are fighting for what Swanson stated, letting the woman decide. However, Swanson says that there is a ton of misinformation being spread that condones abortion. She believes that more woman would make the choice not to abort if they were receiving the correct information.
Another woman at the march, in response to the pro-abortion statement “my body, my choice,” believes it’s selfish to only consider yourself and not the child you’re carrying.
“Give it up for adoption or I wouldn’t get an abortion,” said Alicia West. “It’s not that child’s fault. The child should live whether or not what this world and their community has brought. I believe in every rights of a child living.”
The march finished at Riverside Park. Many of those in attendance say they are emboldened by the Trump administration and hope the president will do something to help preserve the lives of children.