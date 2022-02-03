Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to the Rogue Valley

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – World-renowned comedian Gabriel Iglesias is coming to the Rogue Valley. He’ll be performing at The Expo in Central Point on April 29 and tickets are on sale now. The Expo sent out the following press release Thursday:

The Jackson County Expo, Sign Dude, Pepsi and Western Beverage would like to announce one of America’s most successful standup comedians coming to the BiMart Amphitheater on April 29, 2022.

Gabriel Iglesias “Fluffy” is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a BILLION views and over 25 million fans across social media. Iglesias has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell–out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. On May 7, Iglesias will make history for the first comedian to perform and film his third stand–up special at Dodger Stadium.



Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias”, the multi–cam, Netflix original comedy series. This show won best Primetime Comedy at the Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

Fair–goers at the 2017 Jackson County Fair packed the amphitheater to see “Fluffy” and laugh to their hearts content. Thankfully, we have the opportunity to see him here again and enjoy the Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back on Tour show on April 29th.



Tickets go on sale, February 3, 2022 at 8am at www.TheExpo.com or at Sherms Food4Less