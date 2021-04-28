Coming Attraction Theatres closing again as county moves into ‘extreme risk’

SOUTHERN OREGON — A locally-owned movie theater chain says it will shut down when moving to ‘extreme risk’ this week.
Director of Operations for Coming Attractions Theatres, Mark Murin, says opening and closing again is extremely difficult.
He says it affects all theatres in the southern Oregon area, including the two busiest locations, the Southgate Theater in Grants Pass and the Pelican Theater in Klamath Falls.
Murin says getting new movies from Hollywood during this time is hard enough.
Closing again will make the situation worse.
“The hard part of closing and opening, closing and opening… it’s not good for the employees, it’s not good for keeping the supplies and food,” said Murin.
Murin says most employees were working part-time before moving back into ‘extreme risk’ and are furloughed.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.