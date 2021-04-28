Home
Medford Police laying out plan for enforcing new camping ordinance

MEDFORD, Ore. – Starting this weekend, Medford Police will enforce the new camping ordinance passed earlier this month. This means camping on the Greenway will not be allowed.

Medford Police Chief Scott Clauson told NBC5 News they’ll start handing out 72-hour notices Monday. But they want to make it clear officers aren’t doing sweeps. Instead, people living on the Greenway have an option to go to a shelter or leave the area.

“No wake-ups in the middle of the night, nothing crazy like that. They’re going to have plenty of warning. We’ll even help them move some of their belongings. It’ll be a very respectful process,” said Chief Clauson.

Chief Clauson said just in the last month there have been several fires along the Greenway. He said he’s worried those fires will grow faster as temperatures heat up. For people living on the Greenway who refuse to leave or seek help, he said they can be charged with a misdemeanor. But that’s the last resort.

