Ramada Inn on Biddle Road becoming long-term housing for fire victims

Fortify Holdings, a Beaverton-based real-estate company, is taking over the inn and planning on converting it into long-term housing.
It says once the building is converted and re-modeled, a local non-profit or government will lease and manage the property.
Fortify Holdings is the same company that’s taking over former America’s Best Value Inn, Inn at the Commons, and Econo Lodge.
The company’s president said in a press release he’s working with State Representative Pam Marsh and partnering with the state to provide shelter to fire victims for as long as needed.
“Rooms will be expanded and linked so bigger families can be easily accommodated, we also hope the extra space at that facility can be used for supportive services,” Rep. Marsh tells NBC5 News.
At this time, it’s unknown if employees at the inn are still employed and how many fire victims are currently staying at the inn.
Jackson County Emergency Management says there are 20 hotels across the Rogue Valley currently housing 756 fire survivors in 399 different hotel rooms.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.