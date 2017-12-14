Commissioners requesting state audit on 2017 fire season

Jackson County, Ore — After another devastating fire season, Jackson County commissioners are looking to review the fire’s impacts.
Commissioners want to get a better idea of the effects of fires on Southern Oregon counties.
Thursday, Commissioners discussed plans to send an audit request to the secretary of state.
Who has access to more resources such as the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Revenue.
Before it hits Dennis Richardson’s desk. The request will go through the county auditor.
“To figure out what are our measurable, hard data we can use to see what our effect of smoke and fires have been,” said Colleen Roberts, Jackson County Commissioner.
Commissioners hope to use the data on health, financial and other impacts to create policy for future fire seasons.