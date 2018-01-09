Community support doubles Go Fund Me goal for grieving family

Medford, Ore. — A Medford family, grieving the loss of a husband and father is feeling the support of the community. After Ryan Folsom was killed in a car crash on Sunday, more than $150,000 has been raised to help his pregnant wife, and their two boys.
“It’s, it’s quite incredible,” Ian Cropper said, the creator of the Go Fund Me account. “I didn’t know what to expect, this is just, you know we knew we wanted to do something.”
In the wake of a devastating car crash, Cropper created a Go Fund Me account to support Folsom’s family.
According to KRCR, the Medford man was killed while driving southbound on I5 by wrong way driver, Elizabeth Ward. Police believe she may have been suicidal at the time.
“He was headed down to Sacramento, to attend another interview down there,” Cropper said.
An aspiring doctor, Folsom now leaves behind his pregnant wife Lauren, and their two boys.
“You can imagine the mixed range of emotions, that one would feel of, on the one end you’ve got this total tragedy, and on the other end, you just see this positive example of humanity,” Cropper said.
The campaign was originally aiming to raise $100,000. But contributions began to pour in, and more than $160,000 has already been raised in just one day. Folsom’s wife Lauren is thankful.
“She’s seen it, and she has just been blown away, just totally speechless by the number itself, but then also just the number of people that are behind that number,” Cropper said. “The number of people that are willing to do something.”
Cropper said the donations are gift for Folsom’s family in this troubling time.
“This terrible, terrible thing happened, and yet at the same time, it reminds you that humanity is out there, and that people really do care for one another,” Cropper said.
