Community throws surprise b-day party for boy who saved his mother’s life

5-year-old Wesley Mull is being hailed a super hero, after he used social media to save his mom’s life.
Today, he not only received birthday presents and cupcakes, he was recognized as an honorary Williams firefighter.
“He truly is a hero, and I want you to know us everyday heroes are so proud of you!”
Williams Fire Department Chief Rick Vetter awarded Wesley a ‘Community Hero Award’ plaque, along with an honorary firefighter badge Friday afternoon.
Mull saved his mother from dying, using social media, as she went in and out of consciousness due to COVID-19 complications earlier this month.
“After hearing the miraculous things that little boy did to help his mom and take care of his brother, I knew right then and there this a very powerful story,” said Vetter.
Vetter and his crew, including the lieutenant who responded to the scene when Mull’s mother needed emergency help, decided to give Wesley a big birthday surprise.
Lieutenant Oskar Sundell took Wesley’s mom to the E.R. and made sure both Wesley and his 1-year-old brother were safe.
“I ended up dressing up in a full isolation gown suit and took the kids and the mom in their car to town,” said Sundell. Sundell says the little boys amazing attitude and heroic actions deserved recognition, and the timing worked out perfectly for his 5th birthday.
“He’s a very respectful young kid and I told him as soon as he’s 14, I’m going to bring him down to the station and start training him,” Sundell said.
The tight-knit Williams community pitched in, dropping off birthday presents for Wesley who was delighted by the surprise.
Williams Fire also bought Wesley a brand new swing set!
“What a great time… giving a 5-year-old a birthday that he’ll probably never forget,” said Vetter.
A Josephine County Sheriff’s deputy and a handful of representatives from AMR also came out to pay their respects to little Wesley.
