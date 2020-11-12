Apparel company brings alpacas to Ashland spreading sustainable messaging

ASHLAND, Ore. – Kris Cody and Jake Nelson are spreading the word about their sustainable clothing line, Paka Apparel, which is made out of alpaca fur.
They are starting a conversation about where your clothes come from by bringing two cute animals into the mix.
Meet Cheska and Luna, who were in Ashland Wednesday. The two baby alpacas are traveling down the west coast from Seattle to San Diego. But while they may be getting plenty of attention, Paka Appeal founder, Kris Cody, is hoping the animals inspire people to think about where their clothing comes from.
“Watching people’s faces, their emotions change as soon as they see the alpaca,” said Cody.
While Cheska and Luna are only a year old, yet they are helping start conversations that their owners believe are long overdue.
“They have paws and not hoofs so they literally leave no footprint,” said Cody.
Cody lived in Peru for a couple of years. That’s how he learned how far the alpaca fur can go. While the clothes you’re used to may be filled with plastics and oils, the alpaca fur is earth-friendly.
“We’re all about just trying to connect people to the things that they consume [as] oppose to disconnecting them. Like, knowing what it’s made out of, knowing who makes it,” said Cody.
The company is in Ashland until Friday and are holding two events while in town.
- Alpaca Yoga is at Grizzly Peak Winery on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
- Stories from Peru are at Relik Winery on Friday, November, November 13, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
For more information on Paka Apparel click HERE.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]