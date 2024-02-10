Congressman meeting with student military academy nominees

MEDFORD, Ore. – A lunch banquet for high schoolers, who are nominees for the military service academies across the country is happening in Medford at the Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday (2/10/2024).

Congressman for the second district for the state of Oregon, Cliff Bentz will be attending the event to personally recognize the nominees. Bentz said this is his third time appearing for this lunch event and says he’s always inspired to see young people choosing to serve their country. The students will have time to reflect on the possibility of being accepted into these institutions to advance their careers in the military.

Bentz said that these students will be the next pilots, generals and admirals; and said he’s thankful for their willingness to serve.

“We have really good people that want to do this, and they want to do it for their country, they’re not doing it for other reasons. That’s very impressive, the example they set for others by being willing to step up and dedicate their lives to this important line of service, is really impressive.”

While congressman Bentz met with NBC5 News Friday (2/9/2024), we asked him about a report from special counsel Robert Hur that described President Biden as “a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.”

Bentz said,

“The question is ‘what does that report say in detail,’ I have not read it. I’ve got my differences with President Biden, I disagree with him on many, many, many things. But it’s probably a good idea to check out what was exactly done to determine his mental acuity or incapacity and then start talking.”

Bentz said he has different goals and things to look forward to this year. On the national level, he says he wants more focus on the borders and on a local level, he’s looking at the endangered species act among other things.

