Grants Pass fundraiser to preserve Performance Arts Center

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Grants Pass School District 7 is hoping to raise $1 million to revamp their Performance Arts Center building.

The district says phase one of the campaign will support necessary improvements to the building. These include improved safety and technical and aesthetic upgrades. It is being done through the help of the Four Way Community Foundation which is hoping citizens will help preserve the building, which they say adds so much to the community.

Executive Director, Kate Dwyer said,

“Students in Grants Pass High School have an amazing technical opportunity when they attend school there, to work in theater, music and dance and have such a great facility and our entire community utilizes it.”

So far, the carpeting has been fully replaced and work in the parking lots are being done. Donations can come in the form of sponsorship packages or direct donations made out to the school district.

For more information on how to donate, head to the school district’s website.

