Asante says it’s laid off 3% of its workforce

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante says it’s just finished laying off about 3% of its workforce.

The Medford-based health system said in an internal memo that the moves along with other cost cutting steps, were necessary to offset two years of quote ‘financial headwinds’. Asante told employees in an email today that it just completed layoffs of 3-percent of its staff. New CEO Tom Gessell told us in a December 2023 interview, that the health system has around 6,000 employees on the payroll. A 3% cut would be about 200 people.

The memo that Asante sent to staff today, said Asante’s efforts to reduce costs coming out of the pandemic have not kept up with underperforming revenue. The cuts focused primarily on administrative and support costs and Asante is still recruiting physicians, nurses and other clinical staff, according to the email. Asante thanked departing staff and said the people leaving are being offered severance pay based on tenure, payout of accrued paid time off, continuing healthcare coverage and more.

That email also said that from now on, Asante will be operating differently, to meet current and future healthcare challenges.

Nbc5 News reached out to an Asante PR Representative for comment, we have not heard back.

