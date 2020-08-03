Construction on Butte Creek Mill continues, new board of directors running foundation

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A new Board of Directors for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation says the historic site is moving through Phase 3 of re-building.
The new board chair says Phase 3 consists of putting up the exterior of the mill and getting the mill equipment working again.
The new board members are people with specific areas of experience required to bring the project to completion by early 2021.
The board is working on a new business plan for the city in hopes of securing a $200,000 grant.
“What’s gonna be needed to stock and store? What’s gonna be able to be produced? So we think we do have the expertise now on board to continue on the good work that’s been done in the past,” said board chair, Jay O’Neil.
O’Neil says Phase 4 of building will include finishing up the interior of the mill.
If interested in donating to the mill’s rebuilding process, visit buttecreekmill.com.
