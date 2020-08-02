Home
Worthington Fire has burned nearly 800 acres

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Worthington Fire past Eagle Point is just short of burning 800 acres tonight, but, it is fully-lined.

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is now at 725 acres.

It says fire crews are working to mop-up the area and evacuation notices have dropped to level 2.

ODF says the fire is 20% contained, however, a spokesperson for ODF Southwest District believes the fire is considerably more contained than 20%.

“It’s an understatement, really, it’s fully lined, mop-ups have been proceeding very well. You know, there are some tricky areas still up on the high ground in the rocky ridges up there,” said ODF Southwest District Public Information Officer, Brian Ballou.

Tonight, a local Type 3 Incident Management team will assume command of the fire.

250 people, 6 bulldozers, hand crews, 3 water tenders, 7 helicopters and 1 air tanker are being used to fight the Worthington Fire right now.

ODF says additional aircraft is available if needed.

