Cornhole tournament in Medford raises money for local non-profit organization

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — A cornhole tournament in downtown Medford raised money for a local non-profit, David’s Chair.
David’s Chair organization provides temporary use of action-tracked wheelchairs that can cover any type of terrain to people needing it for free.
35 teams signed up for the event, each paying $100 to enter.
“Everyone at David’s Chair is so excited to be here today and to see the community turn out that we have, it really goes to support our organization and keeps us going,” said David’s Chair board member, Natalie Weber.
Weber says the top two winners of each league won cash prizes!
To learn more about David’s Chair, visit davidschair.org.
