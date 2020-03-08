Coronavirus arrives in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health is reporting its first presumptive case of Coronavirus.
Klamath County Public Health officials are being careful not to release the name of the individual who tested positive for Coronavirus.
“No identifiable information will be released about any Klamath County presumptive cases.” Noted Klamath County Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “The case is directly related to travel exposure – it is not a case of community transmission.”
Dr. Wendy Warren says frequent and thorough hand washing is a key to prevention. “Wash like you just chopped up a jalapeno, and you don’t want to touch your eyes.”
If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, Warren does not advise going directly to a doctor’s office. “Call your doctor’s office, and they will direct you as to what they would like you to do.”
Public health officials say they’re continuing to monitor the situation closely.
“There is no identified risk to the greater community, and Klamath County.” Little states. “There is no community spread at this time.”
Klamath County Public Health is updating their Coronavirus information regularly: http://publichealth.klamathcounty.org/1041/7219/2019-Coronavirus
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.