Suspect, victims identified in Shady Cove double homicide

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Investigators have identified two victims and a suspect involved in a double homicide in Shady Cove.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Sarma Drive at about 10:13 a.m. Sunday morning.
There, they found the bodies of two women who were living at the home, 62-year-old Shirley K. Gann and her daughter, 43-year-old Judy M. Gann.
59-year-old Kit Warren Wilkins, a resident of the home, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.
The sheriff’s office has not released any further information about the case.