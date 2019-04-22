Home
Suspect, victims identified in Shady Cove double homicide

Suspect, victims identified in Shady Cove double homicide

Crime Local News Top Stories

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Investigators have identified two victims and a suspect involved in a double homicide in Shady Cove.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Sarma Drive at about 10:13 a.m. Sunday morning.

There, they found the bodies of two women who were living at the home, 62-year-old Shirley K. Gann and her daughter, 43-year-old Judy M. Gann.

59-year-old Kit Warren Wilkins, a resident of the home, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information about the case.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »