Home
Crash between car and motorcycle causes grass fire in Applegate

Crash between car and motorcycle causes grass fire in Applegate

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

APPLEGATE, Ore. — A new fire is 100% fully-lined, after a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle sparked flames.

Multiple agencies responded to a crash near the 10000 block of Upper Applegate Road around 11 a.m.

Firefighters say the motorcycle caught fire, which then spread onto the nearby land.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle driver is okay, but the motorcyclist was hurt and transported to hospital via Mercy Flights.

Applegate Fire District 9 and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the fire, which burned 10 acres.

More information on the drivers and fire will be released when the crash investigation is complete.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »