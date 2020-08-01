Home
Jackson County breaks record number of coronavirus cases in one day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health is reporting 18 new cases of coronavirus.

This breaks the record in the county for the highest amount of cases in one day. The previous high was 17 cases and was reported yesterday.

Jackson County has a total of 370 cases and has had 1 fatality.

Jackson County Public Health continues to encourage everyone to keep practicing social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

 

