Home
Craterian Theater excited to welcome community back for live in-person shows for the 2021-22 season

Craterian Theater excited to welcome community back for live in-person shows for the 2021-22 season

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The Craterian Theater is welcoming the community back for live in-person shows with a various line-ups for the 2021-22 season.

Shows ranging from musicals, comedy, to concerts are happening from now until next May.

The first performances kicking off are Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ starring the youth of Teen Musical Theater of Oregon.

“We weren’t sure we would have a full schedule and we were able to book that and we’ve been planning for the future with hope and being nimble to what the current circumstances are which are ever-changing in our community,” said Events Manager, Eric Strahl.

If you’re interested in checking out a performance, you can find tickets online at craterian.org.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »