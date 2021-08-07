Craterian Theater excited to welcome community back for live in-person shows for the 2021-22 season

DOWNTOWN MEDFORD, Ore. — The Craterian Theater is welcoming the community back for live in-person shows with a various line-ups for the 2021-22 season.
Shows ranging from musicals, comedy, to concerts are happening from now until next May.
The first performances kicking off are Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ starring the youth of Teen Musical Theater of Oregon.
“We weren’t sure we would have a full schedule and we were able to book that and we’ve been planning for the future with hope and being nimble to what the current circumstances are which are ever-changing in our community,” said Events Manager, Eric Strahl.
If you’re interested in checking out a performance, you can find tickets online at craterian.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.