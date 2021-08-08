Medford Food Co-op celebrates 10 years running in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Food Co-op is celebrating 10 years of operations in the Rogue Valley starting today.
The store is a community-owned grocery store and cafe that sells organic produce from local farms.
It’s hosting small events that are open to the public every day for a week.
The events include an open house with cake, tastings, prizes, and even a pet adoption with the Southern Oregon Humane Society.
Discounts are also going on, this week only.
“We have been well supported by all our local growers, vendors, and producers so to highlight that we’re running 10% off all local products,” said General Manager, Anne Carter.
If you’re interested in attending any of the events, you can find more details at medfordfood.coop/calendar.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.