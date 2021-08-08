Home
Medford Food Co-op celebrates 10 years running in the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Food Co-op is celebrating 10 years of operations in the Rogue Valley starting today.

The store is a community-owned grocery store and cafe that sells organic produce from local farms.

It’s hosting small events that are open to the public every day for a week.

The events include an open house with cake, tastings, prizes, and even a pet adoption with the Southern Oregon Humane Society.

Discounts are also going on, this week only.

“We have been well supported by all our local growers, vendors, and producers so to highlight that we’re running 10% off all local products,” said General Manager, Anne Carter.

If you’re interested in attending any of the events, you can find more details at medfordfood.coop/calendar.

