Crescent City to Hong Kong: How one rower is setting records

CRESCENT CITY, Cali. – A Turkish-American rower who’s been living in Crescent City, is embarking on a new journey. He’s rowing all the way to Hong Kong!
Life is short. That’s what 59-year-old Erden Eruc says inspires him to row.
“I’m going after my own records now. The competition isn’t keeping up with me. I have to go out and break my own records,” said Eruc
He’s the first person to row across three oceans and holds the record for most days at sea for a male solo rower. He’s broken other records too. Now, he’s looking to break another.
“My goal is to go from Crescent City nonstop to preferably Hong Kong. If they still are not going to allow me to land because of the pandemic then I’ll go on to Vietnam,” said Eruc.
Eruc has been working hard to prepare both his body and mind for the estimated 8 month journey at sea.
“I know exactly what I’m getting into, this is nothing new to me,” said Eruc.
While his family and friends will miss him, he’s hoping to start a conversation about plastics in our oceans.
“The ocean is drowning in plastics right now. I call it the ocean because all oceans are connected. What happens in one affects everything else,” said Eruc.
He’s partnering with the National Geographic Society on educating kids on the topic while he rows to Hong Kong. He will video chat with classrooms educating students talking with them on how to help the environment and setting goals.
Click HERE to track Eruc’s progress.
