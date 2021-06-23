Firefighters respond to multiple reported fires after lightning storm

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A busy night for firefighters, as reports of fires come in from all over the Rogue Balley. The Oregon Department of Forestry said it responded to several fires following this evening’s storm. The cause for many lightning.
The Beagle Drive Fire out in White City spread fast regardless of the rain. Fire engines responded within 10 minutes of the initial call. It burned three-quarters of an acre.
“We’ll have the heat from the lightning and if that’s just smoldering as the wind picks up, it turns into a flame, and that’s how it goes,” said Natalie Weber, ODF Southwest District.
ODF is asking everyone to be on the lookout for any smoke especially this week. If you spot smoke call 911.
