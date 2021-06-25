Crews make progress on 3-acre ‘Dean Creek Fire’ on Bear Creek Greenway

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Crews are working to extinguish a fire along the Bear Creek Greenway. Thursday, Fire District 3 says the fire, now called the Dean Creek Fire, is about 3 acres, with 30% containment.
It broke out Wednesday night on the greenway, off I-5 Exit 35, near Central Point. With the help of ODF and Medford Fire, Fire District 3 crews were able to get a line around the fire last night.
Greyback Forestry is also assisting in the effort. Firefighters say it started deep in blackberry bushes, making it hard to access.
“They’re making great progress I couldn’t be more pleased with what they’re accomplishing, we still have a lot of heat and smoke coming out of the interior but with every hour we get a little further into it,” said Mike Hussey, Deputy Chief with FD3.
Hussey says Fire District 3 will continue its work Thursday. It will have a crew and engine monitoring the scene Friday as well.
We’re also learning, recent Jackson County fuel reduction work in the area, played a role in keeping the fire small.
