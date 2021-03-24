Curry Co. restaurants can no longer offer indoor dining starting Friday March 26

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Restaurants in Curry Co. won’t be allowed to have indoor dining beginning Friday when the county goes to extreme risk.
Black Trumpet Bistro in Brookings is just one of many restaurants in Curry Co. disappointed with the change. The bistro will have to reduce business for to-go and outdoor seating only starting Friday, but for a fine dining restaurant, the owner said it’s not an option.
Kylie Krebs, the owner of Black Trumpet Bistro, told NBC5 News the pandemic has put a strain on her business. She’s down 47% since the pandemic started. Just when she saw light at the end of the tunnel, the risk levels changed.
“Honestly, if the restaurants are closed again, after these two weeks, I honestly believe another 20% of restaurants are gonna close,” said Krebs.
Krebs said it doesn’t just affect her employees it affects her vendors. The chain reaction, he said hurts her the most.
She said she feels like the state is targeting restaurants. She told NBC5 News COVID-19 is serious and believes everything needs to be shut down or nothing at all.
