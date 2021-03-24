Home
Oregon Representatives expected to return to House floor next Monday following quarantine

SALEM, Ore — House Representatives may return to voting on the house floor as early as next Monday after a positive coronavirus case paused operations.

Only House representatives have been quarantined since last Tuesday after learning about the case. Because of HIPAA regulations, the identity and health of the individual will not be released.

It was a very, very limited number of people,” Medford Republican State Representative Kim Wallan said on the amount of members that may have been exposed. “It was only the House chamber it was not the Senate chamber so its actually a fairly limited group of people who would possibly be affected by it.” 

Committee hearings will still be held virtually, but voting can only be done on the House floor. Those sessions will continue following a successful 10-day quarantine period ending this Friday.

 

