Home Local Top Stories Weather News Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office issues evacuations for Chetco Bar Fire

The Chetco Bar Fire is estimated to be 22,042 acres. It’s burning Kalmiopsis Wilderness near Brookings.

A community meeting will be held at Azalea Middle School in Brookings on Sunday August 20, at 3 p.m.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 12. For the latest updates, click here.