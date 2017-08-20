Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office issues evacuations for Chetco Bar Fire
Chetco Bar Fire on 08/17/17 (Photo: USFS)
Curry Co., Ore. — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office due to the Chetco Bar fire. The notice covers Gardiner Ridge Road and Cate Road past the Hazel Camp area, the Wilson Creek area, and along the Chetco River from Loeb State Park to the Wilderness Retreat area.
The Chetco Bar Fire is estimated to be 22,042 acres. It’s burning Kalmiopsis Wilderness near Brookings.
A community meeting will be held at Azalea Middle School in Brookings on Sunday August 20, at 3 p.m.
The fire was sparked by lightning on July 12. For the latest updates, click here.
