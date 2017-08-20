Josephine County Fair wraps up with hometown pride

Grants Pass, Ore. — Residents in Grants Pass are enjoying the last couple hours of the Josephine County Fair.
It’s wrapping up at midnight tonight after starting earlier in the week. Carnival rides, local performances, and motocross has been running since Wednesday and fair goers say every year, it’s always a great event.
“I like the community of it, get to see a lot of friends and business people and just enjoy the atmosphere we have here,” said Grants Pass local, Josh Bancroft. “It’s just a fun event. Good for our community.”
If you missed the fair and can’t make it out there Sunday night, don’t worry. It will be back next year.