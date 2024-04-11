Curry County receives $90K to fix communications tower struck by lightning

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Curry County is receiving a $90,000 grant to make repairs and upgrades to Bosley tower after it was struck by lightning back on March 10.

The money is coming from unused funds that are being reallocated from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s 2021 grant cycle.

The damage to the tower mainly impacted communications to South Curry County, specifically impacting public safety and emergency response operations.

Since the incident, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office have been utilizing a cell phone communication application. However because of poor cell reception in many areas, the solution is only a temporary one.

A preliminary assessment on the damage to Bosley tower indicates nearly $97,000 in repairs. Following a collaboration between the county’s emergency management team and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, almost all of the money was secured.

Curry County is now set to make the needed repairs to restore full functionality to the Bosley tower.