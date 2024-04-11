Pear Blossom Run kicking off in downtown Medford April 13

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Pear Blossom Run is kicking off in downtown Medford on the morning of April 13.

Chuck Whiteley, Race Director for the Pear Blossom Run, says registration for the run is above pre-pandemic levels.

There are currently around 1,000 people registered for the 5K run, over 500 people in the ten mile run and 1,500 people in the one and two mile fun runs. Brad Russell, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley Family YMCA says the one and two mile fun runs feature mostly kids and families. He says folks won’t want to miss it.

“For those people who have never been out to watch the Mayor’s Cup run, the one and two mile events, if you haven’t seen that many kids take off at a full sprint at one time, you’re missing it,” Whiteley said.

Russell says this year’s event has a lot of opportunities for people to win things like cash and raffle prizes. Whiteley and Russell say this event is a great way to get into the fun of the Pear Blossom Festival as well.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.