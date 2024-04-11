OHA: No cardiac deaths related to mRNA Covid shots in healthy young people

PORTLAND, Ore. – A recent study by the Oregon Health Authority has found none of the cardiac deaths in previously health young people can be attributed to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The study, published in Thursday’s Centers for Disease Control’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report examined approximately 1,300 deaths in Oregonians during a 19 month period between 2021 and 2022.

“According to information recorded on death certificates, among 1,292 deaths of persons 16 to 30 years of age from June 2021 to December 2022, none was found to have been caused by COVID-19 vaccination,” Paul Cieslak, Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations said. Cieslak co-authored the report with Juventila Liko, M.D., M.P.H., of OHA’s Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section.

Reports show none of the fatalities in this parameter happened within 100 days of receiving the mRNA vaccine. Of the 40 deaths among people who got the shot, only three were within 100 days of vaccination.

The report also indicates that two of the deaths were because of chronic underlying conditions, one was undetermined, and no death certificates attributed the death to vaccination.

Cieslak and Liko did acknowledge two limitations in their research. First they could not exclude the potential of vaccine-related cardiac deaths that occurred more than 100 days after vaccination. Nor could their research exclude a rarer event among vaccinees in adolescents and young adults within the period of study.

“Nevertheless,” Cieslak said, “it is clear that the risk, if any, of cardiac death linked to COVID-19 vaccination is very low, while the risk of dying from COVID-19 is real. We continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for all persons six months of age and older to prevent COVID-19 and complications, including death.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.