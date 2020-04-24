Home
D.C. lawmakers watching economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Congress may have more work to do, even after the approved $484 billion relief bill.

Sen. Ron Wyden tells NBC5 News Thursday he is working on the next issue to tackle within the U.S Senate.

“There’s going to be another coronavirus package. And it seems to me the focus still has to be on workers and small business people,” said Sen. Wyden.

The senator also specifically mentioned additional assistance for people on the front lines, like law enforcement, first responders, and health care workers.

However, Rep. Greg Walden says he wants to see how the economy recovers before committing to more financial help for Americans.

“I think we need to see how that is playing out and we can see how this country reopened where appropriate and at the right time,” said Rep. Walden.

Rep. Walden says it’s important for legislators to work together at this time to find the best solution for Americans. The Coronavirus Stimulus Checks and the Paycheck Protection Program are both efforts to help get Americans and small businesses back on their feet during this crisis.

