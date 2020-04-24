D.C. lawmakers watching economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Congress may have more work to do, even after the approved $484 billion relief bill.
Sen. Ron Wyden tells NBC5 News Thursday he is working on the next issue to tackle within the U.S Senate.
“There’s going to be another coronavirus package. And it seems to me the focus still has to be on workers and small business people,” said Sen. Wyden.
The senator also specifically mentioned additional assistance for people on the front lines, like law enforcement, first responders, and health care workers.
However, Rep. Greg Walden says he wants to see how the economy recovers before committing to more financial help for Americans.
“I think we need to see how that is playing out and we can see how this country reopened where appropriate and at the right time,” said Rep. Walden.
Rep. Walden says it’s important for legislators to work together at this time to find the best solution for Americans. The Coronavirus Stimulus Checks and the Paycheck Protection Program are both efforts to help get Americans and small businesses back on their feet during this crisis.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]