Diesel Fest kicks off at the Medford Drag Strip

WHITE CITY, Ore.– Fans of black exhaust and racing will be happy to know that Diesel Fest is happening at the Medford Drag Strip this weekend.
The event features diesel drag racing, a show and shine, and UTVs.
Medford Drag Strip President, Justin Goodlett, says around 1,000 people are expected to attend.
People who’d like to participate in the drag races must pay a $50 fee.
“I think this event allows people to do it [racing] safely and you’re not having people out street racing and causing accidents, it helps get a lot of angst out of people’s system,” said one of the organizers of the event, Kat Ray.
General admission is $10 online or $15 at the gate.
Visit medforddragstrip.com for more information.
