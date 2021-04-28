DeBoer family publishing children’s book about racing, hard work

SOUTHERN OREGON — The DeBoer family is adding a new venture to their belt, publishing a children’s book about racing and hard work.
Derek DeBoer, manager of TC Chevy in Ashland, is publishing and releasing the book on April 30th.
He’s also a professional race car driver.
The Fast Life, Let’s Go Racing book was written by his wife Brooke and illustrated by his daughter, Paige.
The story speaks from a child’s perspective on living their dreams with the right focus, hard work, and desire.
10% of book sales will go towards charities focused on child youth initiatives.
Pre-orders of the book are available online now.
