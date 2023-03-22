Democratic lawmakers in Salem preview gun violence prevention package

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Oregon Democratic lawmakers and the Attorney General, are previewing their gun violence prevention package. It includes 3 different house bills.

The package offers what Democrats call common sense solutions. It says they will take on gun crimes, and prioritize public safety while protecting responsible gun owners. Part of the package includes raising the age of purchase and possession.

Supporters of the bill say it took a page from the federal government who has already limited the age for possession and purchase of handguns to 21.

House Bill 2006 would raise the required age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. But there would be certain exemptions. It says the bill aims to respect the rights of gun owners and at the same time make a difference in public safety.

“What it does is very simple, it says that in Oregon to own a firearm, possess a firearm you have to be 21 unless you’re 18 to 21, in those cases if you’re in the military or have law enforcement requirements you can have access to whatever firearms you need for training and you also from 18 to 21 have access to specific hunting weapons,” said Democratic State Representative Paul Evans.

The Attorney General is also supporting a law banning untraceable guns. They are more commonly known as “ghost guns.” House Bill 2005 states that guns pose a serious risk to public safety.

Finally, House Bill 2007 gives local governments the ability to adopt rules restricting firearms and concealed carry in their facilities if they choose.

