Surprise of a lifetime: White City family to become first-time homeowners

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Ayala family got the surprise of a life-time Tuesday, when they learned ACCESS, in partnership with ‘First Story’, were gifting them their first home.

“This was a surprise, we thought we were going to sit down and have a conversation,” Jesus Ayala said. “But we got surprised and were happy and grateful to be given this opportunity.”

Jesus, Flor and their 2 kids have lived in a White City mobile home for 10 years.

Now, they’ll live in the Delta Estates community in Medford without having to put a down payment on a zero-interest 30-year home loan.

Although access and first story have worked together for years, this is the first time they’ve partnered together to find someone a home here.

“They reached out to us and they said, you guys have a homeownership program, you guys are working with a lot of low income households to achieve their dream of homeownership, and we would love to figure out a way we can partner,” ACCESS housing director Joe Vollmar.

The Bend-based company has helped over a hundred families become homeowners.

They’re working with Hayden Homes to built the Ayala’s new home.

Video of a model show what the home could look like.

Executive director of First Story, Claire Duncan, said she hopes to partner with access like this in the future to find more people in the Rogue Valley their forever home.

“By partnering with ACCESS, we’re able to meet families where they are at, who are ready now or who can work with them to be ready in a few years to ultimately get into a home of their own,” she said.

The Ayala family expects to move in to their new home later this Fall.

