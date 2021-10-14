Deputy State Fire Marshals in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, says its Deputy State Fire Marshals are in Medford this week, for their quarterly service.
The Medford Fire Department hosted the group.
They discussed codes, training, updates, and prevention measures.
It says Wednesday, the deputies toured the areas impacted by the Almeda Fire to hear lessons learned, fire operation success, and opportunities for improvement.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.