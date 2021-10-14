Home
Deputy State Fire Marshals in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal, says its Deputy State Fire Marshals are in Medford this week, for their quarterly service.

The Medford Fire Department hosted the group.

They discussed codes, training, updates, and prevention measures.

It says Wednesday, the deputies toured the areas impacted by the Almeda Fire to hear lessons learned, fire operation success, and opportunities for improvement.

