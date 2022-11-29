Detectives investigating Monday night Jacksonville homicide

RUCH, Ore.- Multiple agencies in Jackson County investigating a homicide in Ruch this morning.

Jackson County deputies responded to a reported shooting last night shortly after 7 p.m. When they arrived at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville, deputies say they found a male victim, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, witnesses named a possible suspect, but the case is still under investigation from a number of agencies, including JCSO’s Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit. Oregon State Police, and Medford and Central Point’s police departments also responded.

Police are waiting to notify next-of-kin before they identify the victim.