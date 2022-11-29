Detectives investigating Monday night Jacksonville homicide

Posted by Grace Smith November 29, 2022

RUCH, Ore.- Multiple agencies in Jackson County investigating a homicide in Ruch this morning.

Jackson County deputies responded to a reported shooting last night shortly after 7 p.m. When they arrived at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville, deputies say they found a male victim, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, witnesses named a possible suspect, but the case is still under investigation from a number of agencies, including JCSO’s Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit. Oregon State Police, and Medford and Central Point’s police departments also responded.

Police are waiting to notify next-of-kin before they identify the victim.

Tags:
Grace Smith
View More Posts
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl. Though she loved Miami's beaches, she's thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it's the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.
Skip to content