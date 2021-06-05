Home
2021 Home prices surge in Rogue Valley amid demand, RVAR report says

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Prices for homes across the Rogue Valley continues to climb due to a rise in demand according to the Rogue Valley Association of Realtors.

For Jackson County, it says the median price of an existing home surged 24.6% over the last year. The total number of homes sold recently is 674 compared to 557 in 2020.

“The county-wide median price for the quarter came in at $380,000, up 24.6% from last year’s
$305,000, RVAR said in a press release. “Homes sold at an average of 19 days on market, compared to 42 last year. There are 354
homes on the market, 50.8% less than last year.”

The median price of an existing home in Josephine County also increased. The RVAR says it climped to $330,250 during the March 1 to May 31, 2021 timeframe.

“There were 188 homes sold during the period, 34.3% more than the 140 sold during the same period last year,” RVAR says. “Average days on market fell
to 21 days as the number of homes on market declined 43.2%, to 147.”

 

