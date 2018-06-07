Diners, Drive-ins & Dives visits Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore — The city of Ashland got a visit from the “Mayor of Flavortown”.
Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri and his famous red Camaro made stops at local favorite “Sammich” and Indonesian eatery “Blue Toba.”
Fieri and his crew were filming for The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”.
While the cast, crew and customers can’t talk until the episode airs, locals who came to catch a glimpse of the culinary commotion say he couldn’t have picked a better spot.
“Doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s coming here when I got to be here. Sammich completely deserves all the publicity it’s going to get for this,” said Caleb Hefner, an SOU student.
Fieri also posted on social media that he use to visit Emigrant Lake in Ashland as a kid.
It’s not known yet when the episode will air. We’ll have that information when it becomes available.
