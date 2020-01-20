Southern Oregon Bowling Association hosts tournament at Lava Lanes

MEDFORD, Ore. — Bowlers from across the region met in Medford today to show off their skills at a tournament hosted by the Southern Oregon Bowlers Association.
The pins went flying as bowlers from Portland to Redding came to Lava Lanes Sunday.
The tournament was hosted by the Southern Oregon Bowlers Association or SOBA.
“We have bowlers from all over. Its a doubles championship, we’re in qualifying right now,” said SOBA president, Jason McCleary.
96 bowlers in total participated.
“Bowling pretty well. Just playing with our game faces and taking it shot by shot, doing the best we can,” competitor Zach Henley said.
Although bowlers say this championship is one of the most competitive tournaments of the year, SOBA is hosting a couple more events before the Grand Finals in May.
That invitational features only the year’s highest scoring bowlers.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.