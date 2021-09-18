Home
Distance learning back temporarily for Coquille Junior Senior HS

COQUILLE, Ore. —An increase in COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the Coquille School District.  The superintendent is making the decision, to close the Coquille Junior and Senior High campus for the next 3-weeks, and move to distance learning.

The district says new cases are coming from the girl’s soccer and volleyball programs. It hopes the time apart, will allow the outbreak to run its course.

In the meantime, it’s transitioning from in-person instruction, to distance learning. Staff will start contacting families on September 20th, to set up distance learning.

