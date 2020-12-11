Domestic violence cases more severe, according to JaCo non-profit

MEDFORD, Ore. – While police in Medford and Grants Pass said domestic violence cases are not up this year, one Jackson County non-profit said cases have gotten more severe.
Barbara Johnson is the Executive Director for Community Works, a local non-profit helping sexual assault and domestic violence survivors. Since April, she said Community Works has increased its services by 150%.
Johnson also told NBC5 the severity of physical violence has increased tremendously. She’s seeing more cases where survivors come in with head injuries. She believes the intensity of the cases may be because of added stressors from the pandemic.
“Over 100-200% are far more physical this year than they were this time last year. That means the risk of being murdered, the adult and/ or the child is far greater,” said Johnson.
Johnson said while nationwide numbers have decreased this year, experts believe that victims may not be able to report the abuse.
If you or somebody you know is in a domestic violence situation call the Community Work’s 24-hour hotline at 541-779-HELP.
This is a follow-up story to an article NBC5 News did earlier in the week.
